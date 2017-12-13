Bon Jovi, Cars, Moody Blues lead Rock Hall 2018 inductees
By Pat
|
Dec 13, 2017 @ 7:46 AM
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Wednesday their 2018 inductees include:

Bon Jovi

The Cars

The Moody Blues

Dire Straights

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2018.

