Bob Seger Postpones Tour… Seattle Date Affected

Detroit, MI (October 3, 2017) – Bob Seger announced today that he will have to postpone upcoming tour dates upon receiving his doctor’s orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae. No further details are available at this time.

Seger commented “I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band played the 13th sold out show of their 2017 Runaway Train Tour last Thursday in Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Seger had to postpone his 14th show in Columbus.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.

The following tour dates have been postponed: