One of our KDUX favorites… Black Sabbath’s debut album came out today, February 13th, 1970 and officially began the heavy metal genre as we know it. Rarely has there been an album that has defined a style of music and this sludgey debut from some hometown kids from Birmingham, England was a game changer.

What is your favorite song?

Black Sabbath (6:19)

The Wizard (4:22)

Wasp/Behind the Wall of Sleep/Bassically/N.I.B. (9:42)

Wicked World (4:44)

A Bit of Finger/Sleeping Village/Warning (14:15)