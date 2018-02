Black Sabbath bid farewell to fans with a raucous 14 song setlist at the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 6th 2017. \

Ozzy and the gang sounded fantastic! What was your favorite song?

Black Sabbath 2/6/17 Tacoma Dome Set List

1. “Black Sabbath”

2. “Fairies Wear Boots”

3. “After Forever”

4. “Into the Void”

5. “Snowblind”

6. “War Pigs”

7. “Behind the Wall of Sleep”

8. “N.I.B.”

9. “Hand of Doom”

10. “Rat Salad w/drum solo”

11. “Iron Man”

12. “Dirty Women”

13. “Children of the Grave”

Encore

14. “Paranoid”