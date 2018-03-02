Billy Elliot – The Musical, Opens this Weekend

Though the Friday night opening performance has been canceled to due a cast member illness, the scheduled run for Billy Elliot the Musical will resume on Saturday night at 7:30pm the Grays Harbor Bishop Center for Performing Arts.

The show features over 50 cast members and will be the last musical directed by longtime director Brad Duffy before he retires.

Get tickets here!

Set in a northern English mining town against the background of the 1984 miners’ strike, Billy Elliot is the inspirational story of a young boy’s struggle against the odds to make his dream come true. Follow Billy’s journey as he stumbles out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class, where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and community… and changes his life forever.

Based on the international smash-hit film, and featuring a score by music legend Elton John, Billy Elliot is an astonishing theatrical experience that will stay with you forever.