Betty White says vodka and hotdogs are her secret to longevity?

Here’s Betty White’s secret to a long life… What do you think? Any secrets that will get you to 100?

In a little over a week, BETTY WHITE will turn 96 . . . and in an interview with “Parade” magazine, she shares her secrets for living a long life.

Quote, “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.

“I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time.”

As for eating habits, Betty’s diet isn’t restricted to kale and health foods. She eats things that she loves . . . specifically VODKA and HOT DOGS . . . quote, “probably in that order!”

Finally, Betty has some advice for aspiring entertainers. She says, quote, “Learn your lines and come in prepared. Don’t think you can wing it, because you can’t.

“We’re in show business, which is fun, but take your business seriously, because it is a serious business.”

