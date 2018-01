The Eagles announced they are going to play in Portland, Or. on May 5th. P.A. has NEVER seen them before?

What band do you want to see in 2018?

P.A.: The Eagles, Ratt and Ozzy Osbourne. If they were touring, I would like to KISS again for the millionth time and possibly Stryper!

Spody: Rush (however, they’re reportedly retired), Pearl Jam. Spody has never seen them.