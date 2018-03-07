Are we excited about Ichiro coming back to Seattle? Yes!

Don’t listen to the negative naysayers that Ichiro is “too old” and the Seattle Mariners aren’t serious about winning, quite the contrary. The Mariners organization is reportedly close to signing the baseball legend to a one year deal. In the absence of Ben Gamel for a month, this opens up a roster spot. Not only is this a good move stategically for the Mariners, it’s good for fans who’s ethusiasm as wayned in recent years. Having Ichiro back on the team will certainly sell more tickets and get Mariners post-season hopes back up.

Welcome back Ichiro!

P.A.