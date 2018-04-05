Alice In Chains with STP, Bush and The Cult at Northwest shows

REVOLUTION 3 Tour Event Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult performing their biggest hits live from Neuehouse to launch the REVOLUTION 3 tour!Tickets for the REVOLUTION 3 tour on-sale this Friday! http://livemu.sc/TheRevolution3Tour Posted by Billboard on Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and The Cult shared the stage for the first time together on Tuesday night (April 3rd) at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California to celebrate the announcement of the upcoming Revolution 3 tour. The exclusive event, which was livestreamed on Facebook, featured intimate performances from all three bands.

The summer “tri-headlining” trek begins July 18th in Nashville and will hit an additional 19 cities over six weeks before concluding in Phoenix, Arizona on September 2nd. Each group will perform a full set in a different order each night. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 6th).

Alice In Chains will feature all Revolution 3 bands at two PNW shows August 25th at the Gorge and August 26th at Ridgefield Amphitheatre.