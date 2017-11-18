AC/DC co-founder Malcom Young dies at 64

KDUX has learned the sad news that Malcom Young has died at 64. Most recently he had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and officially retired from the band before the ‘Rock or Bust’ album and tour. He started AC/DC with his brother Angus in 1973 and is described as the driving force within the band.

We’re devistated… AC/DC is one of our favorites here at KDUX. I had a chance to meet Maclcom a few times in my radio career and he was always the sweetest most friendly guy you would ever meet. We will remember him with those years of incredibly music. Rest in peace Mal. – P.A.

AC/DC Statement:

It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.

Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.

Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O’Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother. While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief. For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week. The family have asked instead of flowers to send donations to The Salvation Army.

