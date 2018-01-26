Aberdeen HS music booster auction Saturday

The Aberdeen High School music boosters will be holding an auction this Saturday night at the school commons starting at 6pm. There will be silent and live auction items including a Jim Zorn autographed Seattle Seahawks jersery.

The Bobcat Music Boosters provide support services to Aberdeen School District music teachers at all grade levels and scholarships to graduating seniors. This is our premier fundraising event with both live and silent auctions and musical performances by the Miller Junior High Jazz Ensemble and the Aberdeen High School Jazz Ensemble!

Admission is free. Dinner is also available for $10 per person or $30 for a family of 4.

This is their annual auction to raise funds for the music program.