The 5th Annual Founders’ Day Dinner and Fundraiser is this Saturday at a new location. Due to the fire of the Armory, the dinner will be at Soiree on Broadway in Downtown Aberdeen (the former Elks Building).

This year it’s dinner with a dessert auction and live music with Six Pack Pretty.

Tickets are available at the locations listed on the poster.

The Aberdeen Founders’ Day Parade will be June 30th in downtown Aberdeen starting at 11am on the corner of Wishkah and Broadway.