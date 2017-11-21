70’s teen star David Cassidy dies at 67
By Pat
|
Nov 21, 2017 @ 7:16 PM
12/01/2004 - David Cassidy - The 6th Annual Family Television Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hilton - Beverly Hills, CA - Keywords: - - - Photo Credit: Glenn Harris / Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

NEW YORK (AP) — David Cassidy, the teen and pre-teen idol who starred in the 1970s sitcom “The Partridge Family” and sold millions of records as the musical group’s lead singer, died Tuesday at age 67.

Cassidy, who announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with dementia, died surrounded by his family, a family statement released by publicist JoAnn Geffen said. No further details were immediately available, but Geffen said on Saturday that Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital suffering from organ failure.

 

