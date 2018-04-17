31st Annual Word Class Crab Races in Westport this weekend

The Westport-Grayland Chamber of Commerce 31st Annual World Class Crab Races are this weekend in Westport.

The Westport Derby booth is open from 8am-5pm on Saturday and 8am-12pm on Sunday. Purchase your derby ticket, and get fishing! The morning of the crab derby, the Westport Boat basin is planted with hundreds of Dungeness Crab by our awesome, local crab fleet and members of Washington Dungeness Crab Fishermen’s Association. In addition to normal crab, our team places “money” crab that range in value from $500- $25! Must have a derby ticket to win. Tickets will also be drawn throughout the day for various prizes and giveaway!

Razor Clam Derby will also take place!

CRAB RACES- Registration 11am, races start at 1pm. $3 Lots of prizes of prizes to be won!

CRAB FEED!- Fabulous seafood dinner 11am-5pm. Crab and crab Louie’s, Shrimp and Shrimp Cocktails, Hotdogs, salads, beans, garlic bread, beer, and MORE!