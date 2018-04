2018 Seattle Seahawk schedule announced

104.7 KDUX The “Hawk of the Coast” will be ready to bring you Seattle Seahawk football on the radio again this season! We’re looking forward to pre-season in August and the regular season starting in September. Check out the schedule below!

Seattle Seahawks 2018 Schedule

Preseason

Preseason Week 1: vs Indianapolis Colts, Q13 FOX

Preseason Week 2: @ Los Angeles Chargers, Q13 FOX

Preseason Week 3: @ Minnesota Vikings, Q13 FOX

Preseason Week 4: vs Oakland Raiders, Q13 FOX

Regular Season

Week 1: Sun. 9/9 @ Denver Broncos, 1:25 p FOX

Week 2: Mon. 9/17 @ Chicago Bears, 5:15 p ESPN

Week 3: Sun. 9/23 vs Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p FOX

Week 4: Sun. 9/30 @ Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Week 5: Sun. 10/7 vs Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Week 6: Sun. 10/14 @ Oakland Raiders (London), 10 a.m., FOX

Week 7: Sun. 10/21 BYE

Week 8: Sun. 10/28 @ Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., FOX

Week 9: Sun. 11/4 @ Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Week 10: Sun. 11/11 @ Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Week 11: Thu. 11/15 vs Green Bay Packers, 5:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN

Week 12: Sun. 11/25 @ Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m., FOX

Week 13: Sun. 12/2 vs San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Week 14: Mon. 12/10 vs Minnesota Vikings, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 15: Sun. 12/16 @ San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Week 16: Sun. 12/23 vs Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Week 17: Sun. 12/30 vs Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m., FOX