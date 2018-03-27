“A Paranormal Evening” with Alice Cooper August 19th in Everett

KDUX welcomes Alice Cooper to the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett August 19th!

Tickets start at $42 and are on sale Friday, March 16 at 10:00 AM at the Angel Of The Winds Arena Box Office, charge by phone 866.332.8499, or online at angelofthewindsarena.com. Tickets are subject to agency convenience fees. Limited quantities of VIP packages are available. Click here for VIP packages.

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper will bring his “A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper” tour to Angel Of The Winds Arena on Sunday, August 19.

Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn.

Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, Cooper created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Alice Cooper’s solo career skyrocketed in the late 1970’s, with a succession of hit singles, including “You & Me,” and classic albums, including “Lace And Whiskey” and “From The Inside”.

In the ‘80’s Cooper explored different sounds, highlighted by the new wavish album “Flush The Fashion,” the heavy metal “Constrictor” and “Raise Your Fist And Yell,” and then 1989’s melodic hard rock album “Trash,” which featured the massive hit single “Poison” and became his biggest selling album and single worldwide.