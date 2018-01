NFL Divisional Play Off picks? Who you got?

Saturday (January 13th): Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 1:35p (NFC) and Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots 5:15pm (AFC)

P.A.: Falcons by 3. 24-21

Spody: Eagles by 6

P.A.: Titans will squeeze one out because of Patiot miscues, by 7 at 17-10

Patriots: by 14

Sunday (January 14th): Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 10:05am (AFC) and New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 1:40pm (NFC)

P.A.: Jaguars by

Spody: Jaguars by 10

P.A. Saints barely 14-13

Spody: Vikings by 3

NFL Odds Divisional Playoff Games – NFL Football Odds

Divisional Playoffs

NFL Game Odds, NFL Playoff Odds 1/13 – 1/14, 2018

Date & Time Favorite Spread Underdog Total Money Odds 1/13 4:35 ET Atlanta -3 At Philadelphia 41 -$155 +$135 1/13 8:15 ET At New England -13.5 Tennessee 48 -$1100 +$700 1/14 1:05 ET At Pittsburgh -7 Jacksonville 41 -$370 +$300 1/14 4:40 ET At Minnesota -5 New Orleans 46.5 -$230 +$190

