Search for:
Home
Shows
P.A. and the KDUX Morning Show with Spody
No Repeat Workday with P.A.
Late Day Rock Show with Spody
Later with Logan
Contact
Social
Late Day Rock Show with Spody
12pm-6pm
MENU
videos
Journey- “Don’t Stop Believing”
videos
Metal Church- “Needle and Suture”
contests
The KDUX/HIGHLAND GOLF COURSE Sportsmanship Award
videos
Metallica- “Hard Wired”
Music News
Triple Vision: Foreigner Teaming Up with Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham for 40th Anniversary Tour This Summer
New David Bowie Video and EP Released to Mark Late Rock Legend’s 70th Birthday
Metallica Dissects “Moth into Flame” in “Song Exploder” Podcast
Bruce Springsteen’s Full “Live in Barcelona” Concert Video to Get TV Premiere This Month
View All Music News
entertainment
Warner Bros. Shows Off Its Justice League
Michael Keaton and Jenna Bush Hager Apologize for “Hidden Fences” Flub
“Rogue One” Fights Off “Hidden Figures,” Holding on to First Place at the Box Office
Golden Globes 2017: “La La Land” Makes History, Streep Makes Her Point
View All entertainment
On-Air Now
Late Day Rock Show with Spody
12pm-6pm
Listen Live
Weather Forecast
Today
45°
36°
Tue
42°
29°
Wed
37°
21°
Thu
39°
20°
Full Forecast
shows
P.A. and the KDUX Morning Show with Spody
6:00am to 9:00am
shows
No Repeat Workday with P.A.
9:00am to 12:00pm
shows
Late Day Rock Show with Spody
12:00pm to 6:00pm
shows
Later with Logan
6:00pm to 12:00am
Whats Trending