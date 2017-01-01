The Best Classic Rock
Rock On

Win tickets to see Queen in concert with Adam Lambert

On sale Feb. 3rd at 10:00am Listen Monday morning to find out how to win tickets on KDUX!

Rock On
Listen to win tickets to Def Leppard
Rock On
Guns N’ Roses -Last night in Yokohama
videos
Ann Wilson Solo Tour
Music News

Bob Dylan Set to Headline Firefly Festival in Delaware This June

View All Music News
entertainment

Elton John to Score Musical Version of “The Devil Wears Prada”

View All entertainment
Weather Forecast
Today
rain
47° 39°
Mon
partly-cloudy-day
47° 37°
Tue
partly-cloudy-night
44° 31°
Wed
snow
39° 28°
Full Forecast
Whats Trending